Querétaro jugará a puerta cerrada, pero no será desafiliado

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — March is National Women's History Month, and WFLA is celebrating some of the most remarkable women in the Tampa Bay region. A panel of judges selected four finalists from nearly 200 essays written by people who know and admire them.

The first finalist we're highlighting is Judy Cornett. She was nominated by a long-time friend who says Judy's strength and dedication as a child advocate is nothing short of remarkable.