México confirma primer caso de la variante ómicron

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) -- The man who prosecutors said brutally beat his friend to death with a baseball bat when they were both teenagers in Polk County was sentenced to 60 years behind bars on Friday, more than three years after he was charged with murder.

Dillen Murray was 16 years old when he was arrested for murdering his friend, 15-year-old Giovanni Diaz. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said at the the time that the killing was premeditated and motivated by jealousy over a girl Murray said he loved.