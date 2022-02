Expertos: EEUU podría buscar aguacates más allá de México

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -- Two people have been charged after what police are calling an armed kidnapping of a 4-year-old boy from his foster parent in Tampa.

Florida officials issued an Amber Alert for the boy late Wednesday night, along with a notice that he could be in the company of 29-year-old Kami George and 33-year-old Matthew Leighton. Deputies found the three in Taylor County just after midnight. The 4-year-old was safe.