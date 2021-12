Mexicanos en EE.UU. envían remesas en cantidades récord a familiares al otro lado de la frontera

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — More than a dozen cold-stunned sea turtles were rescued from the northeast United States Friday, according to the Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium, who took in the sea turtles for rehabilitation.

Because the sea turtles are cold-blooded, they need the warmth from the water to regulate their temperature. When the water is too cold, the sea turtles can become lethargic, putting them at risk of predators and boat strikes.