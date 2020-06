Médicos de Florida instan al gobernador DeSantis a exigir máscaras faciales a medida que aumentan los casos de coronavirus

A cyclist donning a face mask pedals across a quiet Orange Avenue at Church Street in downtown Orlando, Fla., Wednesday, April 15, 2020, as Central Floridians continue to respond to the coronavirus crisis. Governor Ron DeSantis’ issued a statewide Stay-At-Home Executive Order for all Florida residents that went into effect April 3, 2020, currently set to expire on April 30. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP)