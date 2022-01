Mamá, 2 niños muertos en aparente asesinato-suicidio en Land O’Lakes, dicen los agentes

MOAB, Utah (ABC4/WFLA) — The City of Moab has released its findings into the investigation of the police department's handling of an incident between Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie.

The report of the investigation, which is over 100 pages and was written by a Captain with the Price City Police Department was released Wednesday. It was released after a complaint was filed regarding the Moab Police Department's response to a reported assault between Petito and her then-fiancé Brian Laundrie.