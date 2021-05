Los restaurantes en dificultades comienzan a recibir $28.6 mil millones en fondos de subvenciones del gobierno

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) – You've seen tax-free shopping for back-to-school supplies and disaster-prep gear for hurricane season, but now a third tax free holiday week, created through a recently passed law, is set to rock the calendar in Florida starting July 1.

The so-called "Freedom Week" makes buying entry tickets for music events like concerts, sporting events, movies, museum visits, getting into state parks and buying fitness facilities memberships at clubs or gyms tax-free from July 1 to July 7, 2021.