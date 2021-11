Los cubano-americanos en Tampa se unen al día de protesta nacional, exigiendo libertad para Cuba

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) -- Mike Alstott is remembered for his plays out on the field with the Buccaneers but for several years now, he's created a special bond with firefighters that truly reflects the meaning of the holidays.

"Most of us grew up watching him on Sundays and representing the Bucs and being the "A-Train" and then seeing the personal side of Mike, giving back to the community and giving back to our firefighters in Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, it's an experience that we are all proud to be a part of," said Jon Dougherty, Deputy Chief of Operations of the Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.