Locutora de radio en Tampa crea una campaña de mensajes de texto para agradecer a los trabajadores esenciales

Monday I kicked off something called “Essential text for essential workers” The goal is to send some positivity and appreciation to an essential everyday, because many of them are going to work In tears with the fear of bringing covid back to their families. If you want to nominate an essential worker, hit my Dm or tune in ! @wild941 #wild941 #tampa #stpete #clearwater @brionanews @jasminestylestv #beasleybest