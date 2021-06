Lightning pierde 3-2, el séptimo partido está programado para el viernes

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) - In St. Petersburg, Lightning fans packed Ferg's Sports Bar hoping that game six in the series would be the final game and the Lightning would once again be playing for the Stanley Cup. Bridget Cunningham was one of them.

"And I texted all my friends in Long Island because I'm from New York saying thanks for trying but you're done," said Cunningham. "Very exciting. I'm a new Tampa resident … almost two years, so I've been here for the Bucs and now two Stanley Cup champions. "