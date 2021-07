Líderes cubanos de Tampa piden apoyo por la libertad de su país

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) - Red tide issues have St. Petersburg on red alert, and Mayor Rick Kriseman said Wednesday crews are at their wits end with long days.

The smell is nauseating in Crisp Park, with dead fish in both the water and in the dumpsters where people can take dead fish. Kriseman said it's time for the state to step in and offer emergency resources to help.