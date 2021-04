Las universidades de Estados Unidos están divididas sobre la necesidad de vacunas para los estudiantes

Elle Taylor, 24, an unpaid carer from Ammanford, receives the first injection of the Moderna vaccine to be administered in Britain by nurse Laura French, at the West Wales General Hospital in Carmarthen, Wales, Wednesday April 7, 2021. The Moderna vaccine is the third vaccine to be approved for use in the UK, which is to be given to patients in Wales from Wednesday, and the UK has so far ordered 17 million doses of the Moderna jab. (Jacob King/Pool via AP)