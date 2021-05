La lámpara de terapia de luz verde creada por un hombre de Tampa podría reducir los síntomas de la migraña, muestra una investigación

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) - The Manatee County Sheriff's Office needs your help locating a young girl last seen at a roller skating rink in Bradenton.

Deputies say Shayla Pfolsgrof, 11 was last seen about 8:30 pm on May 9 at Astro Skate on 3611 1st Street West and believe she may still be in the area around the 3000 block of 1st Street West.