La Junta de Educación considerará castigo para escuelas de Florida con mandatos de cubrebocas

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Three claim bills filed for the 2022 legislative session hope to provide monetary relief to Tampa Bay families whose loved ones were injured or harmed by employees of the state of Florida and its municipal governments. For the families, it's up to Florida's legislature to vote 'yes' and approve the settlements decided by the state court system.

8 On Your Side has already covered the stories of a Tampa man who was wrongfully incarcerated for 37 years for a rape and murder he did not commit and a Lakeland man permanently disabled when a police officer shot him through the neck.