La ex esposa del tirador de Publix de Florida “desanimada” por los comentarios del sheriff

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - The drive from Spring Hill to Tampa, which is about one hour depending on your starting and stopping points, is hardly an inconvenience for Emily Gifford and Cassie White. They are Tampa Bay Lightning fans and they are excited for Game 2.

I met them outside of Amalie Arena hours before the beginning of the game. They were sitting on a bench separated by a homemade sign, which is what captured my attention.