La casa de Snooty el manatí está siendo renovada en el Bishop Museum

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - Big Cat Rescue CEO Carole Baskin, also of popular Netflix docu-series "Tiger King" infamy, appeared on CNN this week to comment on a recently escaped tiger in Texas that has yet to be found.

Officials arrested 26-year-old Victor Hugo Cuevas on May 10. He was charged with felony evading arrest after a tiger was found wandering around a neighborhood in Houston Sunday night.