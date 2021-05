Kucherov y Sergachev de los Lightning patinarán sobre hielo el lunes por la mañana luego de las lesiones del Juego #4

SARASOTA COUNTY (WFLA) - Crooks are constantly coming up with new ways to con people out of their hard-earned money. The Better Business Bureau is now warning consumers of a scheme tied to a phony online boat sales company that claims to be headquartered in Sarasota.

The BBB says it conducted an investigation following recent consumer complaints and found the people behind Talon Marine Co. are operating a scheme in which they sell boats that do not exist online.