John Cooper de los Lightning dice que es demasiado “pronto” para discutir un Juego 7 sin Nikita Kucherov

MIAMI, Fla. (NBC/WFLA) – A study of the land around the Chamberlain Towers which partially collapsed in the Miami area on Thursday showed the building was moving even as far back as the 1990s, a geologist from Florida International University told NBC South Florida.

"The data was collected in the 1990s, from '93 to '99, and we can see in that area, we identified that that particular building was moving between '93 and '99," Dr. Shimon Wdowinski, an associate professor of Earth and Environment, said. "That was unusual because we didn't expect to see movement in the eastern part of the city, mostly in the western part of the city. So we recorded that."