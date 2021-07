Inicio de la película de 1991 'My Girl' llega al mercado en el condado de Polk, se convierte en la lista más popular en Realtor.com

GLEN HAVEN, Colo. (KDVR) — A good Samaritan is credited with saving a teenage girl from a brutal attack in the middle of a Colorado street.

On Thursday afternoon, the good Samaritan reported to police that a man — later identified as Jacobo Wright Mendoza — and a girl were standing outside of a car in the middle of a Glen Haven road, and the girl was yelling for help, according to police.