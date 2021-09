Un hombre muere por COVID-19 luego de que 43 hospitales lo rechazaran por falta de cupo; la familia insta a que se vacunen

WASHINGTON (WFLA) -- Eight months after the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol, fencing will be put back up around the building ahead of a planned weekend rally.

United States Capitol Police released a statement Monday on "concerning online chatter" about the demonstration planned for Sept. 18. According to the Associated Press, the rally is being organized by Matt Braynard, a former campaign strategist for President Donald Trump who has been focusing attention on what he calls the "prisoners" being unfairly prosecuted for their involvement in the Jan. 6 riot.