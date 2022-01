Sitio web para ordenar kits de prueba COVID gratuitos se lanza la próxima semana, dice la Casa Blanca

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 20 year old Sarasota man was arrested in connection to a fatal shooting at Ackerman Park in late December that left a Tampa Bay college football star dead, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened just before 11:00 p.m. on December 29 at Ackerman Park located at 400 Apex Road in Sarasota. Authorities said roughly 40 to 50 people were gathered in the park when several shots rang out from the back seat of a passing vehicle.