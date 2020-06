Sitio de prueba de COVID-19 en Tropicana Field alcanza su capacidad máxima por segundo día consecutivo

#COVID-19 testing at Tropicana Field is closed for the day & resumes tomorrow at 7 a.m. on a first-come, first-serve basis until supplies are exhausted. Enter site at corner of 16th Street S & 3rd Ave S. @StPetePD @StPeteFL @HealthyPinellas @PinellasCoNews pic.twitter.com/sgGhmN8QaH