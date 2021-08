‘¿Qué estás esperando?’: Nikki Fried dice que el gobernador DeSantis necesita emitir una orden de emergencia para COVID-19

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A Lakeland man faces criminal charges after admitting to the Polk County Sheriff's Office that he molested a child under 10 numerous times, according to a release.

Detectives arrested Eric Roe, 32, Monday after investigating claims that Roe molested a child he had "custodial access to." The child's mother contacted authorities that afternoon, saying her child told her Roe molested them.