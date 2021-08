‘Preparándose para lo peor’ crisis en la zona caliente de COVID-19 de Florida

SAN DIEGO -- Authorities are investigating after a DoorDash driver was shot in the face Thursday night while delivering food from a Jack in the Box in the Linda Vista neighborhood.

San Diego police say the driver was on his way to make the delivery when he was shot through the driver's side window of his car. The bullet struck the driver in the cheek, causing him to lose control of his white Nissan Altima and crash into a street post on Ulrich Street.