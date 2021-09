Pfizer prueba la píldora COVID-19 como tratamiento preventivo

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered Secretary of State Laurel M. Lee and the Division of Elections to investigate Facebook for election violations, based on reporting by the Wall Street Journal that the governor says revealed an "egregious double standard" in how the social media company disciplines users.

In a letter sent to Sec. Lee, DeSantis directed the Division of Elections to investigate the way Facebook enforces its sitewide content and standards, particularly the way it "created a shadow list of users who are immune" to the company enforcement guidelines, including fact checking of incumbent politicians.