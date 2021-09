Pfizer dice que la vacuna COVID-19 funciona en niños de 5 a 11 años

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The latest Florida workforce data from the Department of Economic Opportunity shows that from July to August of 2021, unemployment dropped 0.1%, 2.9% less than the year before.

Of Florida's 10.5 million person labor force, 529,000 are jobless, according to the report. Still, Florida's unemployment rate is lower than the national, coming in at 5.0% compared to the United States rate of 5.2%.