Nuevo tratamiento con anticuerpos Evusheld para COVID-19 se ofrece en Tampa General Hospital

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) -- Two women are facing a felony charge after police said they went to a man's apartment in Clearwater and started throwing glitter at him during an argument.

According to arrest affidavits from Pinellas County, 27-year-old Kaitlin O'Donovan and 29-year-old Sarah Franks went to the man's apartment on Fairwood Avenue just before 3 a.m. on Monday and started arguing with him as he stood on his fenced balcony.