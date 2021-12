Nueva York exige vacuna COVID a todos los empleados

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA ) - Sarah Martinez finally doesn't cringe when she looks out the window at her yard. She has new sod and a new tree - quite the difference from last month after Tree Ninjas Tree Service got the wrong house and cut down her tree, instead of one for her neighbor who actually hired the company.

"We just wanted him to do what he said he was going to do the original day, which was fix it," she said.