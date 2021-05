Norwegian y Royal Caribbean presentan planes para reanudar los viajes desde puertos fuera de Florida

ORANGE, Calif. (NewsNation Now) — The family of a 6-year-old Southern California boy who was shot to death by another driver in a road rage attack announced a $50,000 reward on Sunday for information leading to the arrest of the killer.

The mother of Aiden Leos was driving her son to school Friday morning when a white Volkswagen station wagon cut her off on State Route 55 in the city of Orange.