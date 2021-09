Madre con COVID-19 pierde bebé a las 36 semanas e insta a los demás a vacunarse

TAMPA (WFLA) - Who will be the next mayor of St. Petersburg? Voters will decide between Democrat Ken Welch and Republican Robert Blackmon in the November 2 general election. But first they will face each other in a live-streamed debate on WFLA Now.

The debate is hosted by the Great Tampa Chamber of Commerce and is taking place at the University of South Florida St Petersburg campus. News Channel 8’s Evan Donovan will moderate the debate starting at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday Sept. 8.