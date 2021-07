Los raros casos de COVID “revolucionarios” están causando alarma y confusión

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) - The owner of a unique Pinellas County business is one of those effected by the red tide bloom across the Tampa Bay area.

David Metcalfe is the CEO and president of Sharkey's Water Sports Glass Bottom Tours. Some of the tours take place at night and the glass-bottom canoes are illuminated with LED lights in locations in St. Pete Beach, John's Pass and Clearwater Beach. The tours even feed local sea life and pick up litter as they go about.