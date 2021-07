Los hospitales de Tampa Bay enfrentan un nuevo aumento en los casos de COVID-19, dicen los médicos

(NBC Olympics) — Each Olympics, the Opening Ceremony is highlighted by the Parade of Nations, when all 200-plus participating countries and their delegations of athletes march through the Olympic stadium to kick off the Games.

Even in the absence of fans, the same held true Friday in Tokyo as the 2020 Games, postponed to this summer, officially got underway. But many watching the Ceremony at home stateside might have wondered why the order of nations seemed so… random.