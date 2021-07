Líder de los CDC: Estados Unidos en “pandemia de no vacunados”

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is heading to the southern border in Texas this weekend for a security briefing with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

DeSantis, along with Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson, will visit Del Rio, Texas on Saturday, according to a media advisory from the governor's office. Officials with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Florida Highway Patrol and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will also be in attendance.