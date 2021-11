Legisladores de Florida aprueban proyecto de ley que limita mandato federal de vacunación

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -- Nov. 17, 2021 marks two years since the first known COVID-19 case was reported in China. Soon after, it spread globally.

More than 760,000 people have died in the U.S. from Covid-19. The CDC says 59% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated. In Hillsborough County, that number is 55%.