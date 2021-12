La variante Ómicron se esparce rápidamente por los Estados Unidos

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa woman was sentenced to five years in federal prison for her role in a money-laundering conspiracy connected to a sexually exploitative “child modeling” website.

Patrice Eileen Wilowski-Mevorah, 53, of Tampa laundered more than $2 million for the Newstar Enterprise —an internet-based business aimed at "for-profit sexual exploitation" of children under the guise of “child modeling," according to the U.S. District attorney's office for the middle district of Florida.