La cerveza es el último incentivo de vacuna para el “mes de acción” de Biden

BROOKLYN -- Police took a suspect into custody Tuesday in connection with several child luring incidents in Brooklyn where the predator used his dogs to approach children, law enforcement sources told PIX11 News.

Brooklyn grade school Leadership Prep Ocean Hill in Brownsville sent parents a letter warning them about the man, who was identified by police on Monday as Brandon Rodriguez, 25. According to the school, the suspected predator has been spotted near the school during drop-off and pick-up times with his dogs.