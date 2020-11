Informe: el enjuague bucal podría matar al COVID-19 en segundos

LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 28: The mouthwash bowl is seen by a dental surgery chair at East Village dental practice on May 28, 2020 in London, England. With dental staff facing a greater chance of infection due to airborne COVID-19 particles created during certain procedures, many have been forced to close throughout the lockdown with only emergency procedures still taking place at selected practices. Full PPE must be worn whenever a procedure is expected to involve the creation of airborne contaminants, with each surgery room then left for an hour for them to settle, before a disinfection process takes place. During the average day, around twelve patients will actually be seen by the staff, while over thirty more are assisted over the telephone. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)