Grandes empresas vuelven a operaciones más normales a medida que disminuyen casos de COVID

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The number of investors buying homes is on the rise. Redfin, a national real estate brokerage, reports a high level of purchases are being made by investors over families nationwide.

Housing inventory and investor purchases are tied to how residents and businesses look at real estate. At a time when the housing inventory is distressed, institutional investors buying up homes in bigger numbers is problematic for homebuyers. For a family, a house is a shelter. For a company, it's a commodity, it's equity.