Facebook no eliminará publicaciones que afirmen que COVID-19 es creado por humanos

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) - Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz has sailed into a new controversy, claiming money wired to close the sale on a St. Petersburg yacht his fiancé had agreed to buy "went missing."

According to a spokesperson for the Republican, Gaetz and his fiancé, Ginger Luckey, were "targeted by malicious actors” during the purchase process. Follow-up questions about the transaction and clarification of the statement have not been answered.