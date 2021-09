Estas son sus posibilidades de obtener COVID-19 si ya está vacunado

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida's battle over mask mandates in schools returned to Circuit Court Judge John C. Cooper's courtroom Wednesday morning, where Cooper ruled to allow mask policies and removed the automatic stay from the previous order.

Cooper chose to override the automatic stay, allowing his previous written order blocking the state government and Gov. Ron DeSantis from stopping school districts having mask policies in place, and ending sanctions against schools that have been enacted by Florida's Education Commissioner, Richard Corcoran. The sanctions had been in effect for only four days before Cooper's written order came down.