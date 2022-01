Estados Unidos autoriza refuerzo de Pfizer para niños desde 12 años

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department arrested 27-year-old Corey R. Davis as a suspect in an attempted homicide that occurred at the Marigny intersection of Decatur and Spain streets Saturday.

According to the NOPD, the suspect was allegedly involved in the shooting of a 1-year-old at around 3:20 p.m. on New Year's Day. The victim was taken to the hospital afterward with multiple gunshot wounds.