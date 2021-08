Estados Unidos alcanza una tasa de vacunación del 70%, un mes tarde, en medio de un aumento repentino

TAMPA (WFLA) - News Channel 8 is partnering with the Hillsborough Education Foundation (HEF) on August 18 by holding a SCHOOL SUPPLY DRIVE to ensure students and teachers have the supplies they’ll need when they return to school. The School Supply Drive will take place in the parking lot of News Channel 8 located at 200 South Parker Street in Tampa.

Volunteers will be on site to collect supplies for its Teaching Tools Resource Center, a free store where teachers from Title 1 schools can come and shop for supplies twice per semester during the school year.