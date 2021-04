Espere y vea antes de emprender un crucero luego del COVID, dice una pareja de la Bahía de Tampa que sobrevivió al brote de coronavirus

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -- Officials from the American Postal Workers Union are warning U.S. citizens to expect more delayed mail moving forward as the U.S. Postal Service looks to consolidate more than a dozen mail sorting facilities across the country.

The union released a statement this week slamming the plan, which USPS says is part of a 10-year plan aimed at spurring cash flow and savings. According to the statement, postal management informed the union on Tuesday of "management’s intent to pursue consolidations and operational mail moves in 18 facilities nationwide" by November 2021.