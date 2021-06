Es poco probable que la mayoría de los estadounidenses que rechazan la vacuna COVID cambien de opinión, según una encuesta

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) -- The newest rollercoaster at Universal Orlando is set to open Thursday - but some lucky riders, including WFLA's Brianda Villegas, have already had the chance to ride it!

The Jurassic World VelociCoaster opens June 10 at the resort’s Island of Adventure Park. It's based off of Universal’s popular Jurassic World franchise and is deemed Florida’s fastest and tallest launch coaster.