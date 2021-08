En medio de un nuevo aumento de virus, los escépticos de Florida reconsideran las vacunas

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County School Board is holding an emergency meeting Wednesday to discuss curbing the spread of COVID-19 cases in schools after more than 1,000 students tested positive for COVID-19 during the first week in school.

Out of 213,491 students, 8,400 students are currently quarantined or in isolation. Out of 23,596 employees, 307 are quarantined or in isolation, the district said in its Tuesday update.