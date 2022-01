Empresa matriz de Winn-Dixie regalará 2 millones de mascarillas N95

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - It wasn’t quite the way the Tampa Bay Buccaneers thought the season would end. After beating Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card Round, they faced a rematch with the Los Angeles Rams.

Despite a 24-point comeback from the Buccaneers, former Bucs kicker Matt Gay sent the Rams to the NFC title game with a game-winning field goal after big catches by Cooper Kupp on the game-winning drive.