El sitio de vacunas de Tampa Greyhound Track cerrará definitivamente el martes por la noche

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — While under fire for leaving hundreds of homeowners with unfinished pools, and failing to pay subcontractors and vendors, Olympus Pools has announced a unique partnership with another pool company in hopes of getting the company back to "its pre-Covid standing."

Olympus Pools has partnered with Jordan Hidalgo, a general contractor who owns Pools by Jordan in Pinellas County, The Pool Consultants, a management consulting firm for pool companies, and several other pool companies, according to a press release.