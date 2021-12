El sitio de pruebas de Sarasota COVID-19 cierra 'inesperadamente' en la víspera de Año Nuevo

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) - A Pinellas County woman is looking to help others through her own experiences with suicide and mental health.

Tiffany Mills' nonprofit "Signed, With Love" began with her placing simple handmade signs on construction paper on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge and lead to permanent plaques on the bridge with a suicide awareness hotline number. She now spreads her message of love with personal signs in Pinellas County and other random acts of kindness.