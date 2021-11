El condado de Polk ofrece vacunas en 2 escuelas del área

PORTLAND, Maine (WFLA) — A Florida woman's COVID-19 recovery is being called miraculous after she woke up from being a COVID-19 coma on the same day her family planned to pull life support.

According to WMTW, 69-year-old Bettina Lerman contracted the virus in September while on a visit in Maine. Bettina's son, Andrew Lerman, said she had underlying health conditions and planned to get vaccinated before she got sick with COVID-19.