El comisionado de educación de Florida encuentra que los distritos de ‘causa probable’ violaron la prohibición del mandato de máscara de DeSantis

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - As COVID cases continue to increase and different variants arise, health care experts say they've been waiting on the FDA approval of the third COVID-19 shot.

"The studies were indicating that a third dose would make a difference," said Dr. Peggy Duggan, chief medical officer at Tampa General Hospital. "Especially as physicians who care for patients who have diseases that make their immune system not function so well. We're worried, right. We're worried about those patients and whether or not they're responding to the vaccine."